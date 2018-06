Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vermont State Police have raced to a site near Bald Mountain in the north eastern US, where the plane may have crashed. Report informs citing the foreign media.

Police spokesman Adam Silverman said the force had little information about the missing plane at this time.

Fire crews are searching the area near Bennington.According to some publications, the plane was single-engine and presumably there was one person on board.