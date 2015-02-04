Plane crash kills 23 people in Taiwan

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty three people killed after a Taiwanese turboprop aircraft crash-landed in a Taipei river, Report informs referring to Taiwan's Central News Agency.

ATR-72 airliner of local airline TransAsia Airways grazed flyover and fell into a shallow river during takeoff

flowing close to the highway in the vicinity of Taipei. He made a domestic flight from the administrative center of the island of the archipelago of Kinmen in the Taiwan Strait.

53 passengers were on board, including two children, and about three dozen tourists from the Chinese city of Xiamen, and five crew members.

According to information, several people rescued themselves to the shore. At least 27 passengers were hospitalized by rescuers, but nine of them had no signs of life.

Lifeguard operate on boats at the crash site.