    Plane crash in Missouri: Casualties reported

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ A lightweight aircraft has crashed in the United States.

    Report informs citing foreign media that the accident occurred in Missouri state, at the airport near St. Louis.

    A man and his adult son were killed as a result of the accident.

    Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says the pilot was returning from New York with a newly purchased single-engine plane Thursday night. The pilot reported electrical problems that prevented him from activating the runway lights, which are otherwise turned off at night

