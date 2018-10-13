Plane crash during an air show in US

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ / Light-engine aircraft crashed during the air show in Virginia state. As a result of the accident the pilot was killed, Report informs citing Fox5DC.

The incident occurred at Culpepper Original airport. It is clarified that the plane was Van's Aircraft RV-8.

The organizers of the air show reported that emergency services are working at the scene. The cause of the crash is not yet clear. The police are determining the identity of the deceased pilot.

National Transport Security Council, the US Federal Aviation Administration and the State Police were also involved in the investigation.