    Pilot of Malaysian Airlines was preparing to hijack plane in Indian ocean

    Investigation revealed that pilot of flight MH-370 Zachary Shah planned fight simulation over the Indian ocean

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ The pilot of the missing Malaysian Airlines plane was tested in flight simulator through the southern part of the Indian ocean a month before the disappearance of the liner.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, the investigation of the Malaysian police and the FBI revealed that the pilot of flight MH-370 Zachary Shah a month before the disappearance of the liner Malaysian Airlines a few times on a home computer used the program Microsoft Flight Simulator X for flight simulation over the Indian ocean. The data has been removed from the computer, but they managed to recover the experts.

    In March 2014 Malaysia Airlines plane disappeared during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing,  239 people were on board.

