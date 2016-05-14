Pig's head left outside Merkel's office in northern Germany

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ A pig‘s head was left outside of the entrance of Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s constituency office in the northern German town of Stralsund, police said Saturday, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

Police said an insult against Merkel was inscribed on the animal‘s head but did not reveal what was written. It was found early Saturday during a routine police patrol.

The culprits are unknown. If caught, they could face defamation charges and fines related to the improper disposal of an animal carcass.

Merkel has represented the Baltic Sea town in parliament since 1990.