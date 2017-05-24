 Top
    Close photo mode

    Photo of suspect behind Manchester attack revealed

    Four people were arrested amid Monday's bomb attack

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Greater Manchester Police revealed photo of Salman Abedi suspected of committing a terrorist attack in Manchester.

    Report informs referring to The Telegraph.

    Notably, four people were arrested in connection with Monday's terrorism attack in Manchester.

    One of the arrested is the brother of the alleged suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

    The explosion in the foyer of the concert hall "Manchester Arena" on May 22, hit during the concert of American pop singer Ariana Grande. 22 people were killed, including several children, another 59 people were injured. ISIS took responsibility for the attack.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi