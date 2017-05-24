Photo of suspect behind Manchester attack revealed

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Greater Manchester Police revealed photo of Salman Abedi suspected of committing a terrorist attack in Manchester.

Report informs referring to The Telegraph.

Notably, four people were arrested in connection with Monday's terrorism attack in Manchester.

One of the arrested is the brother of the alleged suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

The explosion in the foyer of the concert hall "Manchester Arena" on May 22, hit during the concert of American pop singer Ariana Grande. 22 people were killed, including several children, another 59 people were injured. ISIS took responsibility for the attack.