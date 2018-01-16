Philippine volcano Mayon erupts lava - VIDEO

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The crater of a rumbling Philippine volcano was glowing bright red Monday, with vulcanologists warning it could erupt within days, sending thousands fleeing from their homes.

Report informs citing The Telegraph.

Volcanic earthquakes and rockfalls have shaken the summit of Mayon over the last 24 hours, after a number of steam-driven eruptions, scientists said.

More than 15,000 people have been ordered to leave a seven-kilometre evacuation zone, and there are warnings of destructive mudflows and toxic clouds.

Activity of the volcano has increased in recent days, so the level of anxiety was raised to the third. This means that a dangerous eruption can occur soon.