Philippine mayor killed in firefight with police

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Mayor of a Philippine town located on the Philippine island of Mindanao and nine other people were killed by police in an exchange of gunfire.

Report informs citing the TASS, it was published in the newspaper Gulf News.

According to information, the incident occurred in the province of Cotabato.

Regional police official said the people in the mayor's convoy opened fire on police at a checkpoint in Makilala town in North Cotabato province.

Notably, Philippine police and vigilantes have killed at least 3,600 people for drug use and drug sales since Duterte took office at the end of June.