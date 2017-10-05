A petrol bomb discovered in Paris under truck

© REUTERS

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ The device was found in Paris under lorries belonging to Franco-Swiss cement company LafargeHolcim.

Report informs citing the AFP, petrol cans were attached to a 'crude detonator' underneath several lorries.

Bomb disposal experts rushed to the site and police cordoned off the area, while nearby buildings were evacuated.

This morning's incident comes as anti-terrorism police investigate the discovery of several gas canisters and a cell phone detonator in western Paris on Saturday, but a source said there was no apparent link between the two.

Six people are in custody over the canisters placed in the hallway of a building in the wealthy 16th district.

In September 2016, five full gas canisters were found in a car near the Notre Dame cathedral in central Paris.