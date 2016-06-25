Petition urging second EU referendum reaches half a million signatures in the UK

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the United Kingdom, the supporters of European integration have launched collecting signatures for online petition urging for parliamentarians to consider holding second referendum on the country’s membership at the European Union.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

"We the undersigned call upon HM government to implement a rule that if the remain or leave vote is less than 60% based on a turnout less than 75%, there should be another referendum", text of the petition says.

A parliamentary petition calling for the referendum even as unprecedented demand temporarily crashed the website of the parliament.

As of 7:49 Baku time, 537,970 people have signed the petition of 100,000 necessary.

According to the law, petition committee considers whether petitions that receive more than 100,000 signatures. Thus MPs may consider this appeal during parliamentary session next week.

The UK referendum on Thursday defeated opponents of European integration. 51.9% of Britons voted for the UK out of the EU, opposed by 48.1%.