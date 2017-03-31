Peskov: Russia-US relations worse than during Cold War

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Relations between Russia and the United States are worse than during the Cold War.

Report informs, the press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov said on the air of program Good Morning America.

He explained that under the unfriendly actions of Washington, he, in particular, was referring to the expulsion of Russian diplomats and measures against Russian property in US, adopted under the previous administration.

At the same time, he called the confiscation of Russian property in the US, which fell under the conditions of diplomatic immunity, "A seizure unprecedented in international diplomatic history for many decades which is violation of international law."