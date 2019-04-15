Person who committed fraud in Azerbaijan detained in Russia

In the St. Petersburg Pulkovo airport, the Interior Ministry officers detained a 37-year-old native of a former USSR country who committed fraud in Azerbaijan.

In the St. Petersburg Pulkovo airport, the Interior Ministry officers detained a 37-year-old native of a former USSR country, who is on the federal wanted list for fraud committed in the territory of Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the Russian media. The move was taken to ensure passenger safety.

It was revealed that that detained citizen had been on the federal wanted list for a year. He is accused of major fraud that was committed on the territory of Azerbaijan.