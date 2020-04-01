Pentagon won't evacuate virus-hit aircraft carrier

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CBS' "Evening News" Tuesday he does not think of evacuating a nuclear aircraft carrier in Guam with more than 100 crew members infected with the novel coronavirus.

The captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt has asked the US Navy for more resources. Esper said he'd yet to read the letter in detail, but they're trying to contain the virus aboard the ship. "We're providing additional medical personnel as they need it," he said.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has hit more than 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 860,000 globally, resulting in more than 43,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as Covid-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.