Pentagon will check for recruits with green cards

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Pentagon intends to introduce new rules, according to which the military will check potential recruits who have received permission to reside in US.

Report informs citing The Washington Post that the checks will affect not only foreigners, but also US citizens who married citizens of another country or who have relatives with dual citizenship.This will reduce the number of recruits associated with terrorism or espionage. New rules will come into force before February 15.