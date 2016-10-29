Pentagon unveiled Military Intelligence Program in Fiscal Year 2016

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ The US military spent almost $17.7 billion on the Military Intelligence Program in fiscal year 2016, which ended on September 30, the US Department of Defense said in a press release, Report informs referring to the TASS.

The Military Intelligence Program includes intelligence activity by Pentagon departments and agencies that support US military tactical operations.

The total MIP budget, which included both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations appropriations, was $17.7 billion," the release stated on Friday.

The program’s budget figures and program details are classified.