Pentagon Spends $34 mln to install luxurious interiors in Presidential jets

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past year, the Pentagon has awarded more than $34 million to install luxurious interiors in two of President Trump’s back-up Air Force One aircraft, which are also often used by the first lady and cabinet secretaries, Report informs referring to Defense One.

The Air Force is upgrading the interiors of two smaller VIP aircraft to resemble the presidential cabin of Trump’s main Air Force One jets.

On Tuesday, the Air Force gave Boeing a $16 million contract to start installing “upgraded interior elements” on one of the military’s four 757s, which it calls C-32s. Last year, the service spent nearly $18 million installing a new interior on a different C-32. The upgrades also include new carpets and new seats in the VIP cabin

The August 14 announcement says the contract covers “upgraded interior elements; refurbished interior elements; painting and cleaning; replacing double-seat configuration with triple-seat configuration, aft of Door 3.”

The Boeing 757s require “an appearance more commensurate with [the] presidential section of the VC-25A,” the Pentagon said in a contract announcement this week. VC-25A is the military designation for the two Boeing 747s that serve as Air Force One.