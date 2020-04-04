​Pentagon sends military funeral teams to New York

More than 1,002,000 people have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease worldwide, as the death toll surpassed 51,000 while about 208,000 patients recovered.

The United States - the world's hardest-hit country - recorded more than 5,600 coronavirus deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. It has confirmed more than 236,000 cases of the disease

US authorities have asked the Pentagon to move military funeral teams to New York, where almost 2,000 people have died in the past 24 hours from coronavirus, Report says, citing the Gazeta.ru.

According to the publication, Pentagon has dispatched 42 soldiers to the department's funeral unit to New York City at the request of the federal emergency service to help local authorities in the burial and cremation of the bodies of victims of the coronavirus. Before that, the military helped in Virginia.

Johns Hopkins University said New York has so far confirmed 102,987 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll reaches 2,935.