Pentagon releases images of abuse of prisoners in Iraq and Afghanistan - PHOTOS

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Pentagon has today released almost 200 photos of abuse carried out against military detainees in Iraq and Afghanistan during U.S. military involvement there, Report informs referring to the BBC.

The 198 images, taken between 2004 and 2006, are mostly blurry, grainy pictures showing detainees' arms and legs covered with bruises and cuts.

According to Pentagon officials the images were linked to 56 cases of alleged abuse by U.S. forces, of which 14 cases were deemed to be valid, with 65 service personnel disciplined as a result.

However, officials are still refusing to release another 1,800 images which campaigners say show severe and systemic abuse by the military.

The Pentagon gave no context with the images, such as where they were taken, how the injuries were sustained or how long after the injury was sustained officials waited before taking the picture.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the remaining pictures show mock executions being staged by U.S. troops, a farmer being shot in the head while his hands were bound, and detainees forced to look at lingerie-clad women in violation of their religious beliefs.