Pentagon: ISIS using civilians in Mosul as human shields

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi forces and Kurdish peshmerga fighters are inching closer to Mosul, Iraq, where U.S. officials say IG militants are using civilians as human shields.

Report informs citing the BBC, Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said.

"They are being held there against their will. We have not seen any change in the last day of people leaving or fleeing. We know they are being used as human shields, absolutely," Davis said.

Notably, in August, ISIS used civilians in Syria as human shields to leave the city of Manbij.

There is no information on how many residents are there in the city.