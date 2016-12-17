Pentagon demands China return US drone

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Pentagon is demanding that China return an "unlawfully seized" in South China Sea underwater drone, Report informs, referring to RBK.

Pentagon says that Chinese side ignores their calls.

American military say China unlawfully seized underwater drone used for scientific exploration in South China Sea and demand to return UUV immediately, in conformity with obligations under international law.

The incident took place on December 15, north-west from Subic Bay base in Philippines, when American exploration boat USNS Bowditch was preparing to pick up the drone.