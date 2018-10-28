Pentagon carries out largest ammo supply in 20 years to Europe

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ / In October, Pentagon delivered a record number of weapons and ammunition on the US air force base Ramstein in Germany. Report informs citing RIA Novosti that website of the German air base reported.

It became the largest supply of ammunition to Europe for the USA since 1999, then the US air force carried out more than 900 air raids on Yugoslavia.

The supplied ammunition is necessary to ensure "rapid response to threats from aggressive players," the report said.