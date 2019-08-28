 Top

Pentagon approved construction of additional 32 kilometers of wall on Mexican border

Pentagon has approved the construction of 32 kilometers of additional border fencing, roads and lighting on the Mexican border, Report informs citing Politico.

As noted, the construction of an additional barrier was made possible due to the fact that "contract costs are lower than expected." As a result, additional 32 kilometers of fencing will appear in the states of Arizona and California.

According to previous reports, a court in California ruled that the Department of Defense’s $ 2.5 billion could not be used to build the wall, as the administration had planned.

