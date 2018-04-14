Pentagon: Air strike on Syria ends

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US, the UK and French armed forces hit the targets in Syria.

Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff of the United States, General Joseph Dunford, told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday evening.

"The US, the UK and French armed forces have hit targets in Syria to prevent usage of chemical weapons at 21:00 (Baku time 05:00 - Report) in the Eastern Time Zone. Our forces have been integrated into planning and implementation phase. The targets of strikes are directly related with Syrian chemical weapons. We have chosen our targets based on the minimization of the risks for civilian population", he said.

According to Dunford, the first target was a scientific-research center in Damascus.