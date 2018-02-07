Pence: US prepares new harsh and aggressive sanctions package against DPRK

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Washington is preparing a new harsh and aggressive sanctions package against Pyongyang to end the North Korea's nuclear program.

Report informs citing the TASS, the US Vice President Michael Pence said after talks with Japanese prime minister of Shinzō Abe.

"The US will soon impose the most severe and aggressive economic sanctions against the DPRK.

"We will isolate them until they give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program", he added.