Pedro Agramunt not attends PACE Bureau meeting

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Pedro Agramunt did not attend the meeting of the statutory body of the assembly - the PACE Bureau, where, as expected, he could announce his resignation because of his trip to Syria in March 2016, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

"He was not at the meeting," a source in the Assembly's office told the agency. It was noted that absence of the PACE chief was a complete surprise.

The statement of the PACE Bureau will be released in near future.

The Assembly explained that there is no vote of non-confidence in PACE, and the PACE chief himself can take a decision on resignation voluntarily. If Agramunt did not announce his resignation, he formally remains the head of the Assembly.

Notably, opening work of the Assembly on April 24, P. Agramunt called his trip to Syria a mistake.

On April 25, parliamentary hearings took place in the Assembly, at which the PACE head was asked questions about his trip. During the speech, he said that he would make a statement on his status on April 28. After that, he left PACE office and did not appear again at the meetings.