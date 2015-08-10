Peaceful march participants shot at in the US, injuring two persons

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The participants of a peaceful rally were shot at in Ferguson in the US state of Missouri and two people were injured.

Report informs, the "Associated Press" stated.

The report said that after opening fire on them, the protestors took shelter in the yards and car parking places of nearby buildings.

The identity of the person who opened fire, is unknown. The police are conducting surveillance at the scene by helicopter.

A mass rally was held in memory of Michael Brown who was killed by a policeman last year.