Pastor Andrew Branson to meet US President Donald Tramp

Baku. October 13. REPORT.AZ/ Andrew Branson, US citizen who was sentenced on espionage charges yesterday in Turkey, will meet with US President Donald Tramp today in the White House.

Report informs citing TASS that US President Donald Tramp said on the air of NBC .

President Donald Trump says an American pastor who had been detained in Turkey is "now free from jail" and on his way to Germany.

North Carolina native Andrew Brunson was convicted on charges of terrorism links by a Turkish court Friday. Turkey's government then freed him to return home.

Trump told a campaign rally in Ohio on Friday that Brunson will get checked out in Germany and predicted that "he's going to be in great shape."

Notably, American pastor Andrew Brunson has left Turkey, following a court ruling that convicted him on terror charges but also set him free.

The evangelical pastor from North Carolina and his wife Norine arrived at a private terminal in Adnan Menderes Airport in the coastal Izmir province late Friday.

Turkish media later said Brunson's plane took off. His route back to the United States has not been confirmed.

The Turkish court lifted Brunson's house arrest and ban on travel Friday after sentencing him to three years, one month and 15 days in prison. But since he had already spent nearly two years in detention, Turkish law allowed him to go free with time served.