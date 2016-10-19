 Top
    Close photo mode

    Passenger train collides with a freight car in Austria: 16 injured

    The reasons of accident are clarified

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Suburban passenger train crashed into a freight train abandoned as a result of emergency affected 16 people.

    Report informs citing the TASS, the incident took place near the station in Wieselburg town (Federal State of Lower Austria).

    According to information, two freight cars rolled out of the auxiliary path, and then they hit a commuter train, which was bound from St. Pölten in the city of Scheibbs.

    The reasons of accident are clarified.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi