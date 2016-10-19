Passenger train collides with a freight car in Austria: 16 injured

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Suburban passenger train crashed into a freight train abandoned as a result of emergency affected 16 people.

Report informs citing the TASS, the incident took place near the station in Wieselburg town (Federal State of Lower Austria).

According to information, two freight cars rolled out of the auxiliary path, and then they hit a commuter train, which was bound from St. Pölten in the city of Scheibbs.

The reasons of accident are clarified.