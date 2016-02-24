Wreckages of the passenger plane found in Nepal - UPDATED

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Wreckages of the Tara Airlines aircraft,missing today, which was carrying 22 people, found in Nepal, Report informs citing AFP.

A plane with at least 21 people on board has gone missing in a mountainous area of western Nepal, officials say, Report informs referring to the BBC.

The Twin Otter aircraft, operated by Tara Air was travelling from Pokhara to Jomsom and lost contact with the control tower shortly after taking off.

Two of the passengers are thought to be foreigners. Officials said two children were also on board.

Nepal's aviation industry has a poor safety record.

But Sanjiv Gautam, director general of Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority, told the BBC's Nepali Service this was a new aircraft and weather was good. "We are surprised to know that it has gone missing," he said.

A helicopter search is being hampered by poor weather conditions.