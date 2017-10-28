Passenger bus with 40 people plunges into river in Nepal - VIDEO

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 19 people were killed when a passenger bus slipped off a highway and plunged into a river in Dhading District of Central Nepal on Saturday morning, officials said here.

"Fourteen bodies were recovered from the crash site while 16 injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals," Ram Mani Mishra, an official at Dhading District Administration, told Xinhua from the crash site.

According to Mishra, the bus were carrying nearly 40 people when the accident happened.

"We are yet to confirm the number of passengers," he said.

A rescue operation is being carried out at the site of the tragedy.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the latest bus accident. The poor condition of hilly roads and ill-maintained vehicles contribute to frequent road accidents in the Himalayan nation.