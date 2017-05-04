Participants of Astana talks sign document on creating security zones in Syria

© РИА Новости

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Participants in the negotiations in Astana on the settlement of the Syrian conflict signed a memorandum on the establishment of four security zones in Syria.

Notably, the memorandum was signed between the guarantor countries of the truce - Russia, Turkey and Iran, and the Syrian opposition.

The memorandum on the establishment of four security zones in Syria presupposes the creation of safe areas along them to prevent a direct military confrontation.

"Along the boundaries of de-escalation areas, it is envisaged to create safe areas to prevent incidents and direct clashes between the conflicting parties,"the text of the document says.

Along with this, countries-guarantors of the ceasefire undertake to create a working group within five days after signing the memorandum for creation of de-escalation zones.

It is also expected that the next high-level meeting on Syria in Astana will be held in mid-July. It will be preceded by expert consultations.