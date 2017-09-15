Astana talks participants agree on 4 de-escalation zones in Syria

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ After the talks in Astana participants in the talks on Syria agreed on joint statement on four zones of de-escalation in Syria, as well as four related documents.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"We agreed on joint statement and all four documents," source in one of the delegations said.

To date, Syria has created three zones of de-escalation: north of Homs city, in the suburbs of Damascus - in the Eastern Ghouta region, as well as on the Syrian border with Jordan - in the province of Daraa.

In addition, work is underway to launch another de-escalation zone in Idlib.