    Parliamentary elections start in Syria

    Polling stations in the Syrian city of Aleppo's Midan municipality have opened for voting in the country's parliamentary elections

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Voting has begun in the predominantly Arab Christian district, which is just several hundred feet away from the front line of the divided city. 

    Report informs citing the Syrian media, security is being upheld by police, army, national guard and militias.

    Observers from various candidates and local organizations are present.

    Over 7,000 polling stations have opened across Syria on Wednesday morning. Over 3,500 candidates are contesting for the 350 seats in Syria's parliament.

