Parliamentary election ends in Catalonia

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ In extraordinary election held in Catalonia, the parties, who act as supporters of the region's independence, have won.

According to report, the pro-independence political organizations have won with 99.84 percent of votes.

Citizens Party with 37 mandates holds leadership position.

With nearly all votes counted, the pro-independence parties Together for Catalonia (JxCat), Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and Popular Unity (CUP) were together on course to win a total of 70 seats, giving them a majority.