Parliament of Ukraine adopted the law on sanctions against Russia

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Verkhovna rada (Parliament) of Ukraine has adopted law on international sanctions against supporting and financing terrorism in the country.

Report informs citing Interfax, that 244 parliamentarians voted for this decision. The law provides the imposing 29 types of sanctions against 172 individuals and 65 legal entities from Russia and other countries, who are accused of supporting and financing terrorism in Ukraine, in particular, blocking and freezing of assets, a ban on the broadcasting of the work in the Internet space of Ukraine and prohibiting transit through its territory.

An opportunity of banning the activities of certain political parties, movements and associations is also being provided.

Sanctions to put in power shouldl be approved first by National Security Council, and then by the President of Ukraine.