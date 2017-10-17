Parliament building in Ukraine cordoned off, Kyiv closed central streets

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The building of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Supreme Council of Ukraine) is surrounded by a double cordon of police.

Report informs referring to Ukrainian media, Mustafa Nayyem, Ukrainian lawmaker said.

“Entire block is sealed off with shields. Access to Constitution square is possible only through frameworks. Building of parliament is surrounded by a double cordon of national guard and police,” said Nayyem.

Earlier it was reported that a number of central streets in Kyiv are closed.

The protest of former president of Georgia and ex-governor of Odessa district Mikheil Saakashvilli where protestors will demand the impeachment of Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko will be held in Kyiv, October 17.