 Top
    Close photo mode

    Parliament building in Ukraine cordoned off, Kyiv closed central streets

    Today, Mikheil Saakashvili will hold a protest in Kyiv

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The building of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Supreme Council of Ukraine) is surrounded by a double cordon of police.

    Report informs referring to Ukrainian media, Mustafa Nayyem, Ukrainian lawmaker said.

    “Entire block is sealed off with shields. Access to Constitution square is possible only through frameworks. Building of parliament is surrounded by a double cordon of national guard and police,” said Nayyem.

    Earlier it was reported that a number of central streets in Kyiv are closed.

    The protest of former president of Georgia and ex-governor of Odessa district Mikheil Saakashvilli where protestors will demand the impeachment of Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko will be held in Kyiv, October 17.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi