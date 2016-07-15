Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Paris will lower national flags due to the attack in Nice.

Report informs citing Le Monde, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said that the flags would be lowered in the capital on Friday morning.

Hidalgo said that she shares grief and sorrow of those who were touched by the tragedy.

"It is too early to speak about the motives of the attacker, but the depth of this tragedy revives the terrible memories of November 13", she said, remembering the series of terrorist attacks in Paris.

In the evening on July 14, the truck driver rammed a crowd of people who gathered on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice to see the fireworks on the occasion of Bastille Day. According to eyewitnesses, the truck did not stop, zigzagging, was hitting people for nearly two kilometers of waterfront, the attacker also opened fire. He was eliminated by the police.

Interior Minister of France Bernard Cazeneuve said that 84 people became victims, 18 injured are in critical condition.