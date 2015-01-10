Paris hosts march of mourning on January 11

Baku. January 10. REPORT.AZ/ In Paris on January 11 will be held march of mourning for the victims of the attack on the editor of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, French law enforcement agencies will take all necessary measures to ensure security during the march of mourning.

On the eve the French President Francois Hollande in a special message called on citizens to come to march in solidarity with the victims of terrorism and in support of republican values.

Heads of a number of European countries and governments - Belgium, Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland have notified their intention to participate in the Paris march.EU leaders, Jean-Claude Juncker, Martin Schulz, Federica Mogherini, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also confirmed their participation.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is planning to visit the French capital for that occasion.

However, members of the Nationalist Party of France, led by Marie Le Pen, will not be allowed to march.

Note that as a result of terrorist attacks in France in the last three days killed 17 people by Islamic extremists - 10 employees of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, four hostages in a Paris shop of kosher products, as well as three police officers.

Several dozen people were injured.