Paris prosecutors reveal possible cause of Notre Dame fire

Paris police investigators think an electrical short-circuit most likely caused the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, a police official said Thursday, Report informs citing Associated Press.

Investigators so far believe the fire was accidental, and are questioning both cathedral staff and workers who were carrying out renovations.

The police official would not comment on an unsourced report in Le Parisian newspaper that investigators are looking at whether the fire could have been linked to a computer glitch or the temporary elevators used in the renovation work, among other things.

The fire erupted at the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral yesterday. The top part of the spire and the clock of the cathedral collapsed. The structure and main pieces of art and relics have been saved.