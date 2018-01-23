Paris prosecutor: Threat of terrorist attacks remains at high level

 Top
    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The threat of terrorist attacks remains at a high level.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Paris prosecutor François Molins told RTL.

    "No, I will not say definitely that the threat has diminished. I think that threat of terrorist attacks remains at a high level", Molins said.

    He also noted that threat of terrorist attacks in the country has "changed concept" and comes from inside, now threat is represented by people who were not familiar with special services.

    Notably, the mentioned radio station released report by the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism (CAT) yesterday, which says that in 2017, number of attempts to commit terrorist attacks in Europe increased compared to 2016. It is also reported that 15 acts of terrorism were committed in 2017, and 14 in 2016. 

