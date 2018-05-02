Paris police detained more than 270 people during disorders

Baku. May 2. REPORT.AZ/ Paris police detained 276 people during protests on May 1 demonstrations, 102 of which are still under arrest.

Report informs citing the TASS, according to preliminary information by Paris police, the protesters caused damage to 31 shops, burned six cars, and damaged more than 10 cars.

Four people were injured in the clashes, one of them a soldier of the special forces of the police.

Notably, strikes broke out during May 1 demonstrations of workers in the South-East of Paris, when more than a thousand black-eyed and masked people joined the mass.

Guards were forced to use tear gas and water cannons against violators.