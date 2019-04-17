Paris organizes international competition to restore the spire of Notre Dame

France is organizing an international architectural competition to restore the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due statement came from Prime Minister Eduard Philippe following the meeting with ministers.

Notably, the fire erupted at the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral yesterday. The top part of the spire and the clock of the cathedral collapsed. The fire that lasted for more than 10 hours was only extinguished after midnight. By preliminary data, the ignition was caused by the renovation works at the upper levels of the cathedral.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to reconstruct the Cathedral in five years in his address to the nation.