Two suspects dead, five arrested at police operation in Paris

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ A police official says that one person is still holed up in an apartment north of Paris after an hours-long standoff with police in which 2 have been killed and 5 arrested.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the official, not authorized to be publicly named according to police rules, said the standoff is still going on after some 5 hours. The person's identity has not been released. Authorities say the operation is targeting the mastermind of last week's Paris attacks that killed at least 129 people.

Three teams of terrorists staged coordinated attacks at six locations throughout Paris late Friday, including a concert hall, the Stade de France and at least two restaurants, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said Saturday.

Molins said that at least 129 people were killed and 352 wounded in the attacks. Ninety-nine of the wounded are reported to be in a very serious condition, he said.

Molins said seven terrorists were killed, one fewer than the number ISIS claimed were involved.