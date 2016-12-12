Paolo Gentiloni appointed as new Italian Premier

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Italy's president on Sunday gave Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni a mandate to try to form the country's new government.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, the 62-year-old prime-minister designate is a key member of outgoing premier Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party.

The appointment ends a week-long political crisis triggered by a 'No' vote in a December 4 referendum on constitutional reforms, which led Matteo Renzi, its chief sponsor, to give up prime ministry.

As prime minister designate, Gentiloni is now asked to put together a list of ministers, return to Mattarella for the swearing-in of his government, and win votes of confidence in both houses of parliament.