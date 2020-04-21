Coronavirus update: Pandemic claims 194 lives in Germany

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, Germany marked a slight increase in the number of new infections after two days of declines. Thus, the reported death toll reached, 4,598 as 194 people lost lives in the past day.

Moreover, confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,785 to 143,457 in the country.

Germany has received a great deal of attention for having a lower death rate for COVID-19 than most comparable European countries. A simple explanation for the low case-fatality rate in Germany is that the country has been testing more people, so they have more confirmed cases for the same number of fatalities. However, the country reported more confirmed cases, as well as death from a pandemic in the recent days.