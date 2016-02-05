Palestinians open first embassy in the Western Hemisphere

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ A new building housing the first Palestinian Authority embassy in the Western Hemisphere was inaugurated in Brasilia, Report informs referring to the Haaretz.

The PA’s envoy to Brazil, Ibrahim Alzeben, led Wednesday’s event, which was attended by left-wing Brazilian government officials, representatives of Arab countries and members of the local Arab community.

A week earlier, Alzeben attended the International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony held by the Jewish community in the Brazilian capital, saying, “I could not be absent. It is very important to remember this date.”