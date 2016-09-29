Palestinian leader will attend funeral of Shimon Peres

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas will attend former Israeli president Shimon Peres' funeral.

Report informs citing Newsru.co.il, he intends to attend the ceremony alongside four senior Palestinian officials.

According to the information, relevant request was sent to Major General Yoav Mordechai, coordinator of government activities in the territories.

The Israeli media reported that Mahmoud Abbas sent a condolence letter to Peres' family, in which he said that Peres had been partner to the "peace of the brave" signed by former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

Notably, Israel's 9th President Shimon Peres has died on September 28.