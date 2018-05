Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hospitalized for routine checkup.

Report informs, Palestine Agency WAFA quotes Spokesman Nabil Abu Radeina.

According to the spokesman, this is a routine checkup.

"The President Mahmoud Abbas is undergoing routine checkup and will be discharged within the next few hours", Abu Radeina says.

He reports, hospitalization of the 82-year-old politician took place in Ramallah.