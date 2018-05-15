Palestinian National Council instructs Abbas to revoke recognition of Israel

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Palestinian National Council set before Mahmoud Abbas the task of revoking Israel's recognition within two days.

Report informs, the Ambassador of Palestine to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said at a press conference at the MIA "Russia Today".

"The Palestinian National Council again elected Mahmoud Abbas to the new executive committee, and yesterday he was tasked to revoke recognition of Israel within two days. We will see what the results will be. And I think that this message from the Palestinian leadership not only to the Palestinian people, but also to the leaders of the Arab states, "A. Nofal said.

Notably, victims of clashes with Israeli soldiers on the border of the Gaza Strip yesterday were about 60 Palestinians protesting against opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. About 3 thousand others were injured.